Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 151,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $291.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.