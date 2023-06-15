STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Lowered by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 315,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 161,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STE traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.04. 32,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,874. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $227.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

