Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Workday makes up 3.5% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,842,000 after buying an additional 73,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $4,937,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $38,320,705. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Shares of WDAY opened at $215.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of -210.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

