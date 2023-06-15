Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $672,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

