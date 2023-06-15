Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

