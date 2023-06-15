Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE STC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,299. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

