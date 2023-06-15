STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Up 83.3% in May

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance

TUG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.56. 20,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

