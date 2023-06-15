Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$118.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.90.

TSE PD traded up C$2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.60. 37,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,440. The company has a market cap of C$858.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 14.2522523 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

