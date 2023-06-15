Stifel Nicolaus Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $120.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $329.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.