Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 15th (ADC, ASHTY, BNL, BYPLF, DEO, EPR, EXR, LSI, MRSN, NSA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 15th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $77.00.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82).

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $19.00.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 750 ($9.38) to GBX 860 ($10.76).

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06).

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $48.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $155.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $122.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $10.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $40.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $335.00 to $320.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $46.00.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.65) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90).

