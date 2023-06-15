Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 15th (ADC, ASHTY, BNL, BYPLF, DEO, EPR, EXR, LSI, MRSN, NSA)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 15th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $77.00.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82).

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $19.00.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 750 ($9.38) to GBX 860 ($10.76).

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06).

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $48.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $155.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $122.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $10.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $40.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $335.00 to $320.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $46.00.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.65) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.