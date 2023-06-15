Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Groupon Call Options (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,155 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average volume of 4,086 call options.

GRPN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 726,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.84 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Groupon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Groupon by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,968 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

