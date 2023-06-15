Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,825 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $82,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,336,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in IonQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 129,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IonQ Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 5,092,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,395. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. IonQ has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The company had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

