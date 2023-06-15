StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUMN has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
