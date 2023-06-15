StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

