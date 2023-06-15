StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.95 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.