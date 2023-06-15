StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.95 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.