StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

Featured Articles

