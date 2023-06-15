StockNews.com Upgrades Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) to Hold

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 474,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,088. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

