StockNews.com Upgrades Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at $833,074.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,060 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.