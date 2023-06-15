StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.47. 85,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,747. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $106.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Articles

