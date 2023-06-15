StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.47. 85,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,747. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $106.35.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.