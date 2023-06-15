Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Invests $739,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 249,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

