Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Up 4.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

