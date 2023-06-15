Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 28,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

