Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after purchasing an additional 307,993 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
GS opened at $338.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.