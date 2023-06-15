Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,053,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,869,000 after purchasing an additional 184,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

AMT opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.