Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Takes $257,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.60 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

