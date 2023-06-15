Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 60.3% in May

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Further Reading

