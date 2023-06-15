Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.26

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and traded as high as $9.52. Subaru shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 62,363 shares trading hands.

Subaru Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Subaru during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

