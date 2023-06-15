Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.75

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 42921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.
Sumitomo Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Sumitomo
Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.
