Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,131,500 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 864,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,315.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 2,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.
