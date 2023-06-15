Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,110. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

