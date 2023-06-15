Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 0.1 %

STBFY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.29. 28,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,771. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Featured Stories

