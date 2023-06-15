Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Down 1.3%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.83 and last traded at C$6.85. Approximately 1,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.94.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.45. The company has a market cap of C$24.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.15.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

