Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,477,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,515,105 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $9.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.16). Suzano had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
