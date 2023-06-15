Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $678,046.44

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $27.25 million and $678,046.44 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,610,246,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,227,255,992 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

