Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 70.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,419,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after buying an additional 278,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,291,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after buying an additional 109,243 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,461,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

About Syneos Health

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,649. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

