Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Short Interest Update

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $41.81. 1,430,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 70.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,419,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 278,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,291,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,243 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,461,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,351 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

