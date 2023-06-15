Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SYNH. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.63.
Syneos Health Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
