Synthetix (SNX) Price Reaches $1.77 on Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $466.54 million and approximately $18.77 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00006928 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 319,926,801 coins and its circulating supply is 263,039,997 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

