Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,407,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,705,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 953,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

TBLA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 852,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,424. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $887.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

