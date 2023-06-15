Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Suzanne Ildstad Sells 12,942 Shares

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 12,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $32,225.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,390,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 16,870 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $43,693.30.

On Friday, June 9th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 25,419 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $62,530.74.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 75,001 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $179,252.39.

On Monday, June 5th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $19,759.32.

On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $40,225.28.

On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $35,259.40.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $46,986.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $213,509.94.

On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $21,498.16.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.