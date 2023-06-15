Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Suzanne Ildstad Sells 12,942 Shares

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 12,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $32,225.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,390,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 16,870 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $43,693.30.
- On Friday, June 9th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 25,419 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $62,530.74.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 75,001 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $179,252.39.
- On Monday, June 5th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $19,759.32.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $40,225.28.
- On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $35,259.40.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $46,986.48.
- On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $213,509.94.
- On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $21,498.16.
Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
