Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $198.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.