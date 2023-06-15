Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,910 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.41. 986,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

