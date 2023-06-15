Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,104,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.89. 180,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,036. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

