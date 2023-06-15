Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.45. 1,046,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,072. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.
UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.
United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.
