Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,705 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 227,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,732,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.08. 442,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,249. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.