Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 87,638 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 6.0% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VYM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.67. 569,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

