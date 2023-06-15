Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the retailer on Sunday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

NYSE TGT opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

