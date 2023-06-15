Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) shares traded down 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 189,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 288,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Tarku Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

