Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR remained flat at $10.56 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,893. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMKR. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,349,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 889,973 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

