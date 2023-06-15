Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 936 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $952,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.